Elkins Planning Commission one step closer to updating zoning laws

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Elkins had not updated its zoning laws since the 1970′s and was due for changes.

External Affairs Specialist with the city, Sutton Stokes, said this process began in 2015 with the city’s planning commission and was finally making its way to the city council.

The commission worked with WVU law experts to craft the updates the city needed to meet both state and federal laws for zoning as they were so outdated.

“Among many other things. There are just all these different types of businesses coming out today that will be coming out. They never heard of these back in the 1950′s and 1970′s, including things like medical marijuana,” Stokes explained.

The commission drafted an ordinance that would include all these updates to propose to Elkins City Council for approval.

Residents were asked to reach out to City Clerk Jessica Sutton to voice any concerns or comments regarding this matter by July 15.

This information would be presented to the council to evaluate before making its decision.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.