Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | June 23, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a cold front brought severe thunderstorms to our area yesterday, it’s moving east of us this morning, and a high-pressure system will clear our skies. As a result, skies will be mostly clear, with only a few clouds at times. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, much cooler than the past few days, and within range for this time of year. Overall, today will be seasonable and sunny. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with just a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures drop into the low-60s. Overall, tonight will be nice. Tomorrow afternoon will be similar, as a high-pressure system moves east of us, keeping skies mostly clear. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-80s, within range for this time of year. Overall, Friday will be the perfect way to end the workweek. Just make sure to stay hydrated if you’re out. Skies stay mostly clear on Saturday, but as the high-pressure system moves east and a low-pressure system builds in the Great Plains, more warm air flows into our region. As a result, temperatures rise into the low-90s, so the heat does come back. The high temperatures last into Sunday afternoon as well, so make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks in air-conditioned places if heading out. Then Sunday night into Monday, a cold front pushes in and brings scattered showers and thunderstorms into our region. So expect some rain as we start next week. After Monday morning, a high-pressure system will keep skies clear and temperatures in the 70s and 80s for the first half of next week. In short, today and tomorrow will be seasonable and sunny, this weekend brings back hot temperatures, and after some rain on Sunday, much of next week will bring nice weather.

Today: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny this afternoon, with only a few clouds. Winds will come from the north at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, cooler than the past few days and within range for this time of year. Overall, today will be sunny and seasonable. High: 85.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, with only some patchy fog pushing in at times. Winds will be light, and temperatures drop into the mid-50s, below-average for morning lows. Overall, skies will be partly sunny. Low: 56.

Friday: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, and winds will be light. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s, a couple of degrees warmer than average and within range for this time of year. Overall, today will be seasonably warm and sunny. So just make sure to drink plenty of water and enjoy the nice weather. High: 87.

Saturday: Skies will be mostly sunny, with light winds. Temperatures will reach the low-90s, warmer-than-average for this time of year. Overall, expect a hot, sunny afternoon. Make sure to drink plenty of water and put on sunscreen as you head out. High: 91.

