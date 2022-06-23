Local first responders deal with storm damage

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Wednesday night was a busy one for first responders, thanks to the storms that swept through our area.

Taylor County officials said the area saw widespread damage..

Grafton fire chief Ryan Roberts said they responded to 23 calls in only 12 hours.

He said all the calls were related to the storm and most were downed trees and power lines.

This was a stronger than average summer storm for them but, they stay ready said roberts.

“We double-check our chainsaws, we make sure we have fuel ready to go, blades are sharpened. If it’s looking like a strong storm we might call another guy in on our paid staff, and our volunteers are always good about coming in.”

Roberts said his department gets help from the 911 center to know which calls are the most important to respond to first on these busy nights.

