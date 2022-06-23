Nonprofit honors Nicholas County deputy killed in the line of duty

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A global nonprofit recently honored a fallen Nicholas County deputy who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

Point 27, originally founded in 2014 to honor military members, now honors every fallen officer, their agencies and families.

To honor Deputy Sheriff Baker, who was killed in the line of duty on June 3, Point 27 sent gifts of Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength dog-tag necklaces inscribed with Matthew 5:9 to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department in Summersville.

In addition, Point 27 sent a keepsake folded flag pendant necklace inscribed with John 15:13 to Baker’s wife.

Point 27 Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength Keepsake Folded Flag Pendant Necklace (Point 27)

“It is tragic that this officer and his family sacrificed so much,” U.S. Army (Ret.) Col. David Dodd, founder of Point 27, said. “We salute his courageous and selfless commitment to service and sacrifice.”

Point 27 has gifted more than 510,000 Shields of Strength to members of the military, more than 220,000 to law enforcement officers and 29,000 Folded Flag Pendant Necklaces to bereaved families of fallen members of the military and law enforcement, including the families of the 13 members of the US military killed in a suicide bombing at the wall of the Kabul Airport last August.

The face of the Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength shows an engraved silver American flag face designed with one flag stripe of blue. The design and scripture were chosen by law enforcement officers.

