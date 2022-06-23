Official results of West Virginia’s 2022 Primary Election released

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - County Commissions and Clerks in all 55 counties have officially certified their local election results.

As the state’s Chief Election Official, WV Secretary of State Mac Warner is able to formally publish the official results of West Virginia’s May 10th Primary Election.

Results by state, county, and precinct can be found by clicking here.

After reviewing the official results, the majority of West Virginia voters chose to vote in person on Election Day.

In West Virginia, there were 1,680 precincts open and available for voting in person on Election Day, and it took over 8,500 trained poll workers to staff the precincts.

A total of 260,274 voters cast a ballot in the 2022 Primary Election, providing a 23% turnout statewide. There were 1,135,601 voters registered to vote in the 2022 Primary.

Tucker County led the state in voter turnout for the Primary Election with 44% of their registered voters casting a ballot.

Voter participation statewide is broken down as follows:

192,276 In-Person on Election Day

62,283 In-Person Early Voting

5,651 Absentee Ballots by Mail

40 Absentee Ballots by Mobile Device - Military and Overseas Citizens

24 Absentee Ballots by Mobile Device - Disability Qualified

The Primary Election is the process by which West Virginia’s Republican, Democratic, and in some races, Mountain Parties nominate their candidates for the November 8th General Election.

General Elections for non-partisan races such as judicial and Board of Education positions, as well as selections for political party executive committees, are also conducted simultaneously with the Primary Election.

Mountain and Libertarian parties will nominate candidates by convention, and they have until August 1 to notify the Secretary of State’s Office who their nominees will be for the General Election.

“I want to thank all of the candidates and committees who participated in the Primary Election,” said Secretary Warner. “West Virginia has been recognized at the national level for running safe and secure elections, and West Virginia voters know that our elections are fair and accessible. Our voter rolls have never been cleaner, and confidence in our election process has never been higher. Every eligible voter had the opportunity to cast a ballot and every eligible ballot was counted.”

The General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.