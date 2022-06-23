Randolph County man federally charged with having large amount of meth

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County man was federally charged on Wednesday with having what authorities said to be a large amount of meth.

William Thomas DeSantis, 31, of Montrose, West Virginia, was indicted on one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute More than 50 Grams of Methamphetamine,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Ihlenfeld said DeSantis is accused of working with others to sell more than 50 grams of methamphetamine from December 2020 through June 2021 in Randolph County.

DeSantis is facing at least five years and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $5,000,000, officials said.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The Mountain Region Drug Task Force investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.