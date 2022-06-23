Advertisement

Remaining performances for Fairmont State musical cancelled

Olivia and Ella play the title character in "Matilda: The Musical"
Olivia and Ella play the title character in "Matilda: The Musical"(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The remaining “Matilda The Musical” performances by the Fairmont State University Town & Gown Players scheduled to take place Thursday, June 23 through Sunday, June 26 have been indefinitely cancelled.

The performances have been cancelled in observance of the University’s COVID-19 protocols.

“Regrettably, we have to cancel the remainder of this week’s performances,” said Director, Troy Snyder. “The balancing act we’ve been trying to maintain is filling gaps in the cast while being able to follow guidelines that keep everyone safe, and continuing to put on a terrific show. We have reached the point where we can no longer guarantee any of this, so this decision had to be made.”

Full refunds will be issued to those who have purchased tickets by calling the Wallman Hall Box Office at 304-367-4240.

Any plans to reschedule the final “Matilda The Musical” performances will be announced at a later time.

“In order to ensure the safety of our cast, crew, our campus and surrounding communities, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the last of our Matilda productions scheduled to take place over the weekend,” said Fairmont State University Director of Performing Arts, Outreach and Development, Leigh Anne Riley. “We are disappointed, but safety remains our top priority. We look forward to continuing live performances on campus in the future.”

Other events to take place on campus over the weekend will resume as scheduled.

