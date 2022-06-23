Advertisement

Six-year anniversary of devastating W.Va. flooding observed

West Virginia flooding
West Virginia flooding(KY3)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST VIRGINIA (WSAZ) - Thursday marks six years since devastating flooding hit central and southern West Virginia, leaving 23 people dead and hundreds without homes.

The event brought the most damage to Kanawha, Fayette, Nicholas, Summer, and Greenbrier counties.

Water reached as high as 34 feet in spots of hard-hit Clendenin.

While a lot of progress has been made in six years, some people are still waiting for their homes to be rebuilt.

According to RISE West Virginia, the remaining housing projects are expected to be completed by September. But there has been no update released about the project’s progress since March.

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., tweeted the following statement in remembrance of the somber anniversary:

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., tweeted this statement:

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice tweeted this statement:

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lost Creek fire
Victims of Lost Creek double homicide identified
A road is blocked near the scene of a helicopter crash in rural Logan County that involved six...
6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash
Cleotis Cortez-PauI Epps Jr.
Arrest made in Morgantown murder, another suspect on the run
People evacuated after fire at Clarksburg Mission Wednesday afternoon.
Crews respond to fire at Clarksburg Mission
A man has been indicted in the shooting deaths of four family members.
Man indicted in the deaths of family members

Latest News

Official results of West Virginia’s 2022 Primary Election released
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, June 23
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, June 23
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's WDTV evening weather for Jun 23, 2022
Upshur County Chief Deputy Mike Coffman
‘I could feel it bleeding into my shoe’: Deputy recovering after being shot on I-79
Deputy recovering after being shot on I-79