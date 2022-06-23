Advertisement

State lawmakers mourn victims of deadly helicopter crash

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three of West Virginia’s top lawmakers are mourning the victims of Wednesday’s deadly helicopter crash in Logan County.

Gov. Jim Justice said on Twitter that he and Cathy are praying for the families of those killed in the crash.

Senator Shelly Moore Capito also commented on the devastating news, saying she is “praying for the family members of those involved and our first responders on the scene.

Senator Joe Manchin released the following statement Thursday morning on the crash:

Gayle and I are devastated to hear of the deaths of six people killed in a horrific helicopter crash in Logan County. This is a heartbreaking time for the families, friends and loved ones of those in the crash, and I know our entire state feels this loss. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and my staff and I stand prepared to support the Logan County authorities, first responders and entire community during this time of need.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)

Ray Bryant, the Chief of Operations for the Logan Emergency Ambulance Authority, confirms six people have died in a helicopter crash Wednesday evening.

The identities of the victims haven’t been confirmed, but Bryant says the passengers were not local.

He says the helicopter was a Vietnam-era Huey based out of the Logan airport and was used for tourism flights.

Bryant says at this time it’s not confirmed exactly what went wrong during the flight.

The helicopter crashed onto state Route 17 along Blair Mountain.

