Victoria Emma “Vickie” (Travis) Hoey, 95, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at St. Barbara’s Memorial Nursing Home. She was born on October 4, 1926, on Bunner Ridge, Fairmont; a daughter of the late Victor A. and Issie (Carpenter) Travis. Victoria was retired from Monongahela Power Co as a switchboard operator, multilith department and C & P Telephone Co. She was a member of Faith Church International. Victoria graduated from East Fairmont High School, Fairmont Business College, and A.S. from Vanguard Christian College. Victoria is survived by her sisters, Sue Travis, Elaine Rogers, and her husband, James, and Donna Carpenter and her husband, Terry, all of Fairmont. Also, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and great great nieces and great great nephews. In addition to her parents, Victoria was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Jackson Hoey who died March 3, 1975; her brothers, Jonathan Travis, and Fred R. Travis, Sr. ; her sister, Venena Travis Maddox and her husband Charles; her niece, Delores Travis; and her nephew, Fred R. Travis, Jr. Memorial contributions may be made in loving memory of Victoria Emma Hoey to your favorite charity of your choice. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Monday, June 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Jim Zinn, officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

