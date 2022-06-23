Advertisement

Victoria Emma “Vickie” (Travis) Hoey

Victoria Emma “Vickie” (Travis) Hoey
Victoria Emma “Vickie” (Travis) Hoey(Victoria Emma “Vickie” (Travis) Hoey)
By Master Control
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Victoria Emma “Vickie” (Travis) Hoey, 95, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at St. Barbara’s Memorial Nursing Home. She was born on October 4, 1926, on Bunner Ridge, Fairmont; a daughter of the late Victor A. and Issie (Carpenter) Travis. Victoria was retired from Monongahela Power Co as a switchboard operator, multilith department and C & P Telephone Co. She was a member of Faith Church International. Victoria graduated from East Fairmont High School, Fairmont Business College, and A.S. from Vanguard Christian College. Victoria is survived by her sisters, Sue Travis, Elaine Rogers, and her husband, James, and Donna Carpenter and her husband, Terry, all of Fairmont. Also, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and great great nieces and great great nephews. In addition to her parents, Victoria was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Jackson Hoey who died March 3, 1975; her brothers, Jonathan Travis, and Fred R. Travis, Sr. ; her sister, Venena Travis Maddox and her husband Charles; her niece, Delores Travis; and her nephew, Fred R. Travis, Jr. Memorial contributions may be made in loving memory of Victoria Emma Hoey to your favorite charity of your choice. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Monday, June 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Jim Zinn, officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lost Creek fire
Victims of Lost Creek double homicide identified
A road is blocked near the scene of a helicopter crash in rural Logan County that involved six...
6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash
Cleotis Cortez-PauI Epps Jr.
Arrest made in Morgantown murder, another suspect on the run
People evacuated after fire at Clarksburg Mission Wednesday afternoon.
Crews respond to fire at Clarksburg Mission
A man has been indicted in the shooting deaths of four family members.
Man indicted in the deaths of family members

Latest News

Iris Orella Ranson Stump
Neandrew Ester Knight
Connie Jean Pyles
Connie Jean Pyles
Raymond William Blake
Raymond William Blake
Robin M. “Mama Dukes” Cox Satterfield
Robin M. “Mama Dukes” Cox Satterfield