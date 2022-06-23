Advertisement

WV WIC partners with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

The program provides free books by mail to encourage early childhood literacy.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children is partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The program provides free books by mail to encourage early childhood literacy.

In line with the CDC’s Developmental Milestones, reading and engaging with children is important for brain, language, and speech development.

Children are eligible for WIC through the age of 5, aligning with the Imagination Library program duration.

Each year, as part of the Imagination Library, a panel of early childhood literacy experts reviews books for inclusion in the monthly Imagination Library mailing.

The program mails free books to registered children from birth to age five, no matter their family’s income.

The review panel focuses on specific themes and concepts including inspiration, imagination, love of reading and learning, regard for diversity, culture, promotion of self-esteem and confidence, as well as an appreciation of art and aesthetics. Book selections vary by age.

Register for the Imagination Library online or at a WV WIC clinic.

Once registered, the Imagination Library will mail an age-appropriate book to the family each month, addressed to the child.

