Advertisement

Black Bears win six straight with Thursday victory over Frederick

Won two previous series against Frederick and Williamsport
West Virginia Black Bears
West Virginia Black Bears(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Black Bears have six straight wins under their belts after Thursday’s victory over Frederick in the series opener.

The Keys took a 4-0 lead before giving up three Black Bears runs in the bottom of the fourth. Frederick added two more to lead 6-3 in the fifth.

The Black Bears took control in the sixth and again in the eight, driving in four runs and then two more.

West Virginia won the first game of the series, 9-6. The teams meet again Friday at 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lost Creek fire
Victims of Lost Creek double homicide identified
A road is blocked near the scene of a helicopter crash in rural Logan County that involved six...
6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash
Cleotis Cortez-PauI Epps Jr.
Arrest made in Morgantown murder, another suspect on the run
People evacuated after fire at Clarksburg Mission Wednesday afternoon.
Crews respond to fire at Clarksburg Mission
A man has been indicted in the shooting deaths of four family members.
Man indicted in the deaths of family members

Latest News

Fairmont Senior football
“It just takes heart”: Fairmont Senior searching for the three-peat
WVU 7v7 Shootout and Big Man Camp
Local football programs sharpen skills at WVU 7v7 Shootout and Big Man Camp
Doug Goodwin
Doug Goodwin era begins for Morgantown girls’ basketball
Best Virginia
The Basketball Tournament stage is set