Black Bears win six straight with Thursday victory over Frederick

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Black Bears have six straight wins under their belts after Thursday’s victory over Frederick in the series opener.

The Keys took a 4-0 lead before giving up three Black Bears runs in the bottom of the fourth. Frederick added two more to lead 6-3 in the fifth.

The Black Bears took control in the sixth and again in the eight, driving in four runs and then two more.

West Virginia won the first game of the series, 9-6. The teams meet again Friday at 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.