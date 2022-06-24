Advertisement

Davis Health System kicks off their 100 miles in 100 days challenge

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Davis Health System kicked off 100 Miles in 100 Days challenge.

Every year, Davis Health System challenged residents to walk 100 miles in 100 days.

Physician and Community Liaison Chad Ware said this began as one way to push people outside and get moving.

“It gives them a reason. It gives them some motivation. When you get out, you walk, and you feel better. You want to maintain that feeling,” he explained.

In addition to walking, people could run, hike, bike or even swim to finish their 100 miles.

For Sandra George and Vickie Keller this challenge was a tradition that they looked forward to every year.

Keller decided to attempt the challenge for the first time roughly six years ago.

“I started just walking around the block, and then I began to get more into it. So, I got up to where I was walking about two to three miles a day,” she explained.

Keller told George about the challenge, and she decided to participate.

“We just encourage each other, and then she got a dog. She really gets a lot more miles in now,” George said.

While the ladies didn’t live close enough to take their walks together, they updated each other on their progress over the course of 100 days.

The challenge began June 24 and ran through October 1.

