Emergency crews respond to Clarksburg structure fire

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple emergency crews responded to a working structure fire Friday afternoon in Clarksburg.

The fire, located on Summit Park Avenue, was called in around 1:50 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

There is no word on any injuries, officials said.

Officials said the fire is at an abandoned home.

Authorities on the scene said it is unclear what caused the fire.

Responding agencies include Harrison County EMS and Nutter Fort, Reynoldsville, Spelter, Stonewood, and Summit Park Fire Departments.

This a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

