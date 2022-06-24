Gov. Justice will “not hesitate to call a special session” after Roe v. Wade overturned

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice issued the following statement today after the Supreme Court of the United States’ decision on Roe v. Wade.

I applaud the Supreme Court’s courageous decision today. I’ve said many times that I very proudly stand for life and I am rock-solid against abortion, and I believe that every human life is a miracle worth protecting. I will not hesitate to call a special session after consulting with the Legislature and my legal team if clarification in our laws needs to be made.

Senator Joe Manchin says he is “deeply disappointed” that the Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. The following is Senator Manchin’s full statement on the decision:

I am deeply disappointed that the Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. It has been the law of the land for nearly 50 years and was understood to be settled precedent. I trusted Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh when they testified under oath that they also believed Roe v. Wade was settled legal precedent and I am alarmed they chose to reject the stability the ruling has provided for two generations of Americans. As a Catholic, I was raised pro-life and will always consider myself pro-life. But I have come to accept that my definition of pro-life may not be someone else’s definition of pro-life. I believe that exceptions should be made in instances of rape, incest and when the life of the mother is in jeopardy. But let me be clear, I support legislation that would codify the rights Roe v. Wade previously protected. I am hopeful Democrats and Republicans will come together to put forward a piece of legislation that would do just that.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito says she supports this decision and expects West Virginia to also support the decision.

The following is Senator Capito’s full statement on the decision:

By overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the Supreme Court has returned this issue to the states to make their own determination. I support this decision, and I would expect West Virginia to support this decision as well. This ruling does not create a federal ban on abortion, as has been suggested by some of my colleagues. Many feel strongly on this issue, but I condemn violent rhetoric and threats towards the Supreme Court Justices. I will continue to oppose extreme legislation at the federal level, and will follow debates in state legislatures, including in West Virginia, on this issue.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says the decision is “long past due” and will soon provide a legal opinion to the Legislature about how it should proceed.

The following is the Attorney General’s full statement on the decision:

This historic decision is long past due, although it took nearly 50 years to overturn several flawed Supreme Court decisions that have led to the tragic deaths of more than 60 million unborn children. I am proud to stand with those who agree that the law must afford the unborn the same rights as everyone, most especially the inviolable right to life. Our Constitution should never have been interpreted in a way that lets it override the states’ compelling interest to protect innocent life. In the next few days, I will be providing a legal opinion to the Legislature about how it should proceed to save as many babies’ lives as humanly and legally possible.

Congressman David McKinley says this decision will save countless innocent lives.

For nearly 50 years, the Supreme Court’s ruling of Roe v. Wade has threatened the lives of millions of innocent unborn children. Today, the Court has taken a historic step to correct this decades-old error. I applaud this decision that will save countless innocent lives. This decision returns the power to the states to protect the unborn. We must continue to fight the extreme abortion-on-demand, at-any-time agenda and be a voice for the lives of unborn children.

