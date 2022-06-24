Advertisement

“It just takes heart”: Fairmont Senior searching for the three-peat

Won championships in 2020, 2021
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior is no stranger to entering a new season coming off a state championship win.

The Polar Bears won the Class AA state title back-to-back in 2020 and 2021 and now enters the 2022 season looking to go for the three-peat.

“Honestly, we have a mentality - we just always love winning. It’s the thing we love doing around here,” senior Germaine Lewis said. “We lose? It’s not a good thing. We’re always doing something out here.”

The summer is no different from any other time of the year - it’s a time to put in the work that will guide them to a spot in the title game this December.

“It’s never an easy attribute. You always have to come out here and put the work in. It’s definitely not fun,” junior Dylan Ours said. “We come in with the mindset every year that we have a winning program here, so we’d like to keep that going.”

With kickoff still two months away, there’s still plenty to do physically, but also mentally.

“It’s really heart, that’s what it takes. We had it last year. Faced Hoover first round, got them out,” sophomore Brody Whitehair said. “It just takes heart, that’s all it is.”

