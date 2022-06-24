Kayla Smith’s Friday Evening Forecast | June 24, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday NCWV! It was a beautiful day of blue skies and summer temperatures. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight, and tomorrow morning we may see a little patchy fog around the area between 5am and 8am. Beyond that, tomorrow will be another mostly sunny day, and temperatures will rise to the low 90s in the lowlands and the upper 80s in the mountains. Some isolated rain showers to our south may creep into the southeastern-most portion of our area (namely, southern Randolph County and eastern Webster County), but generally things will be dry on Saturday. That changes heading into Sunday, when showers and thunderstorms push into our area in the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. Our main concern with this system is the potential for excessive rainfall leading to minor flooding issues. Heavy downpours are expected Sunday night and could cause flash flooding in flood-prone areas. Showers are likely to linger into Monday morning before tapering off. While temperatures on Sunday will be similar to Saturday’s, the cold front will drop temperatures on Monday to the 70s. Those temperatures will steadily increase through the remainder of the week under high pressure and sunny skies, then the next chance of storms comes next weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear; AM fog. Low: 60

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 91

Sunday: PM showers and thunderstorms. High: 90

Monday: AM showers. High: 79

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.