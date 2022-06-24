Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 24th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Good morning northcentral West Virginia!! We had some dense patches of fog out there this morning, but we are now beginning to see some of the most stubborn areas beginning to improve. The rest of the day will be sunny and warm with temperatures in the upper 80s. Tomorrow the sun continues and so does the rise in temps. Low 90s will be on tap for many. Sunday we’ll see more moisture pushing into our region and that means we’ll see more clouds as well as the possibility of showers and thunderstorms, particularly later in the day. All of that will be related to a front that will be moving through. Monday morning will be wet and showery, but by the end of the day we’ll be on the milder side of the front, so only expect to reach into the upper 70s.

Clarksburg Forecast

Today: Sunny: High: 88

Saturday: Sunny: High 92

Sunday: Increasing cloudy, PM showers and thunderstorms: High 89

Monday: Morning showers: High 78

