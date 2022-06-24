Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 24th, 2022

A beautiful way to end the week!!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Good morning northcentral West Virginia!! We had some dense patches of fog out there this morning, but we are now beginning to see some of the most stubborn areas beginning to improve. The rest of the day will be sunny and warm with temperatures in the upper 80s. Tomorrow the sun continues and so does the rise in temps. Low 90s will be on tap for many. Sunday we’ll see more moisture pushing into our region and that means we’ll see more clouds as well as the possibility of showers and thunderstorms, particularly later in the day. All of that will be related to a front that will be moving through. Monday morning will be wet and showery, but by the end of the day we’ll be on the milder side of the front, so only expect to reach into the upper 70s.

Clarksburg Forecast

Today: Sunny: High: 88

Saturday: Sunny: High 92

Sunday: Increasing cloudy, PM showers and thunderstorms: High 89

Monday: Morning showers: High 78

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleotis Cortez-PauI Epps Jr.
Arrest made in Morgantown murder, another suspect on the run
Upshur County Chief Deputy Mike Coffman
‘I could feel it bleeding into my shoe’: Deputy recovering after being shot on I-79
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market
A road is blocked near the scene of a helicopter crash in rural Logan County that involved six...
6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash
William Thomas DeSantis
Randolph County man federally charged with having large amount of meth

Latest News

Expected highs for today, June 23, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | June 23, 2022
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 23rd, 2022
Convective outlook for today, June 22, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | June 22, 2022
sweat tomorrow
Kayla Smith’s Tuesday Evening Forecast | June 21, 2022