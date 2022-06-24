Lowell Thomas “Tom” Stout, 87, of Lost Creek, departed this world for his heavenly home on Thursday evening, June 23, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. Tom was born in Barbour County, on April 1, 1935, the son of the late Mr. Woodrow W. and Dottie (Stewart) Stout. Tom was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Poe Stout (February 2022). Tom attended Monroe Chapel United Methodist Church and Horizon’s Church, Lost Creek.

Tom is survived by his wife of 59 years (1963), Linda M. (Blackwood) Stout and sister Judith (Stout) Hosaflook of Cortland, OH. Tom’s legacy is carried on by five children: Micheal A. (Gail) Stout of Mt. Clare; Scott T. (Connie) Stout of Clarksburg; Brian L. (Tammy) Stout of Silsbee, Texas; Lowell “Tom” (Lisa) Stout of West Milford; and Stephanie (Paul) McInturff of Bridgeport. He was the proud “Grampa” of 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren: Travis Stout, Jared Stout, Melissa Stout, Leah (Stout) Shepler, Faith (Stout) Wheeler, Jordon Stout, Emily (McInturff) Fancher, Grace McInturff, James Fancher, Olivia Fancher, Trisha Stout, Ashley Stout, Britney Stout, and Eli Stout.

Mr. Stout resided on his family farm in Lost Creek where he enjoyed sharing his love of farming with his children and grandchildren. He began his work life at Roberts Hardware in Clarksburg before working various construction jobs. He was a delivery driver for Creasy Company for 22 years and ultimately retired from the West Virginia Department of Highways in 1996. After retirement, he invested all of his efforts into farming and passing on to his family a legacy of hard work, faith in God, and a “never give up” perspective on life. Despite being limited in mobility, he was working his hayfield just seven days prior to his passing.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The family of Mr. Stout would like to thank the United Hospital Center Critical Care staff and doctors for their comfort and compassionate care.

Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Sunday, June 26 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Monday, June 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Robert “Bob” King presiding. Interment will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Philippi.

