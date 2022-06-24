Melvin W. Cochran “Papaw”, 87 of Webster Springs peacefully entered into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Webster County Memorial Hospital. He was born November 9, 1934 down Elk River in Howell Run Hollow to the late Leslie William Cochran and Vergie Clutter Cochran. Melvin went to work, at the age of 16, in the coal mines for Bert Clutter. Melvin, along with Bill and Rab Cool, started Cool Motors of Webster Springs in 1964. He then, along with his son Max, went on to become owner of Cool Motors. Melvin was a member of Emmanuel Assembly of God; liked to hunt, fish, go camping, and ride around. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Waldo and Bobby Cochran and two sisters, Jean Harrison and June Powell. Melvin is survived by his loving wife of close to 55 years, B. Caroline Gillespie Cochran; son Max (wife Sandra) Cochran of Webster Springs; four grandchildren, Eddie Cochran, Max (wife Christina) Cochran, Jr., Matthew (wife Vicky) Cochran, and Jessica Cochran; along with four great-grandchildren, Desirae, Matthew Jr., Grace, and Lauren; a great-great-granddaughter, Elena; brothers and sisters, Bonnie (Eddie) Garvin of Parkersburg, Juanita (Bob) Chaney of Buckhannon, Terry (Cheryl) Cochran of Elderton, PA, and Tommy (Judy) Cochran of Buckhannon; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Marty Cowger officiating and Eulogy given by Jack Alsop. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time. Please join the family for Graveside Services at 3:00 PM at Big Run Cemetery, Diana. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Emmanuel Assembly of God, PO Box 839 Cowen, WV 26206. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Cochran family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.