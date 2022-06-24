Advertisement

Morgantown murder suspect in custody

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: Monday, June 27, 9:13 p.m.

Murder suspect Arlo Whiteoak Romano is now in custody, according to a Facebook post from the Monongalia County Parks & Recreation.

Officials say the Chestnut Ridge Park & Campground will return to normal operations tomorrow, Tuesday, June 28.

There will security patrol cover the park all week from dusk to dawn, even though parks and recreation officials say “it is not needed.”

ORINGAL STORY: Monday, June 27, 5:32 p.m.

Officers said there has been a recent confirmed sighting of Arlo Whiteoak Romano.

Authorities say Romano was last seen near the entrance of Chestnut Ridge Campground.

Officials say the county is closing the Chestnut Ridge Park, and deputies will be in the area.

Residents in the area are asked to keep vigilant and to keep homes and cars locked.

Romano is a white male, 5-10, approximately 175 lbs., last seen wearing a dark tee-shirt, dark shorts and has numerous tattoos on his arms.

Arlo Whiteoak Romano
Arlo Whiteoak Romano(Monongalia County Sheriff's Office)

Romano is believed to be on foot at this time and residents are urged to used caution if you come into contact or see Romano or anybody resembling him.

Residents are asked to call 911 immediately.

