Advertisement

Morgantown pediatrician discusses importance of vaccinating eligible children

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice was joined in Friday’s briefing by pediatrician Dr. Lisa McBride, who owns Cardinal Pediatrics in Morgantown.

Dr. McBride celebrated the recent approval of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for use in children as young as 6 months old.

”It is very important to get these children vaccinated,” Dr. McBride said. “They have been waiting the longest to benefit from protection against COVID infection and the severe consequences it can have.”

Dr. Lisa McBride, owner of Cardinal Pediatrics in Morgantown
Dr. Lisa McBride, owner of Cardinal Pediatrics in Morgantown(Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)

She also discussed the importance of parents choosing vaccination for their children.

“The youngest children, under the age of 5 years old, can have significant illness when they are infected and they have been left out of the vaccine enrollment thus far,” she continued. So we are very happy and excited that we now have two options available to families of infants and toddlers who have been waiting for this.”

The West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator has been updated to account for children ages 6 months and older now being eligible to receive the vaccine.

Click here for more information on the COVID-19 vaccine in West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleotis Cortez-PauI Epps Jr.
Arrest made in Morgantown murder, another suspect on the run
Upshur County Chief Deputy Mike Coffman
‘I could feel it bleeding into my shoe’: Deputy recovering after being shot on I-79
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market
A road is blocked near the scene of a helicopter crash in rural Logan County that involved six...
6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash
William Thomas DeSantis
Randolph County man federally charged with having large amount of meth

Latest News

Summit Park Ave. structure fire in Clarksburg
Emergency crews respond to Clarksburg structure fire
Summit Park Ave. structure fire in Clarksburg
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
WVDOH storm cleanup is a two-step process
WVDOH explains process of storm cleanup