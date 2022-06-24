Morgantown pediatrician discusses importance of vaccinating eligible children

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice was joined in Friday’s briefing by pediatrician Dr. Lisa McBride, who owns Cardinal Pediatrics in Morgantown.

Dr. McBride celebrated the recent approval of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for use in children as young as 6 months old.

”It is very important to get these children vaccinated,” Dr. McBride said. “They have been waiting the longest to benefit from protection against COVID infection and the severe consequences it can have.”

Dr. Lisa McBride, owner of Cardinal Pediatrics in Morgantown (Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)

She also discussed the importance of parents choosing vaccination for their children.

“The youngest children, under the age of 5 years old, can have significant illness when they are infected and they have been left out of the vaccine enrollment thus far,” she continued. So we are very happy and excited that we now have two options available to families of infants and toddlers who have been waiting for this.”

The West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator has been updated to account for children ages 6 months and older now being eligible to receive the vaccine.

