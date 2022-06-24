Advertisement

Officials confirm sighting of Morgantown murder suspect

Arlo Whiteoak Romano
Arlo Whiteoak Romano(Monongalia County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers said there has been a recent confirmed sighting of Arlo Whiteoak Romano.

Authorities say Romano was last seen near the entrance of Chestnut Ridge Campground.

Officials say the county is closing the Chestnut Ridge Park, and deputies will be in the area.

Residents in the area are asked to keep vigilant and to keep homes and cars locked.

Romano is a white male, 5-10, approximately 175 lbs., last seen wearing a dark tee-shirt, dark shorts and has numerous tattoos on his arms.

Arlo Whiteoak Romano
Arlo Whiteoak Romano(Monongalia County Sheriff's Office)

Romano is believed to be on foot at this time and residents are urged to used caution if you come into contact or see Romano or anybody resembling him.

Residents are asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleotis Cortez-PauI Epps Jr.
Arrest made in Morgantown murder, another suspect on the run
Upshur County Chief Deputy Mike Coffman
‘I could feel it bleeding into my shoe’: Deputy recovering after being shot on I-79
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market
William Thomas DeSantis
Randolph County man federally charged with having large amount of meth
A road is blocked near the scene of a helicopter crash in rural Logan County that involved six...
6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash

Latest News

WVU students to see increase in tuition rates after budget approved
Summit Park Ave. structure fire in Clarksburg
Emergency crews respond to Clarksburg structure fire
Summit Park Ave. structure fire in Clarksburg
Morgantown pediatrician discusses importance of vaccinating eligible children