Officials confirm sighting of Morgantown murder suspect

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers said there has been a recent confirmed sighting of Arlo Whiteoak Romano.

Authorities say Romano was last seen near the entrance of Chestnut Ridge Campground.

Officials say the county is closing the Chestnut Ridge Park, and deputies will be in the area.

Residents in the area are asked to keep vigilant and to keep homes and cars locked.

Romano is a white male, 5-10, approximately 175 lbs., last seen wearing a dark tee-shirt, dark shorts and has numerous tattoos on his arms.

Arlo Whiteoak Romano (Monongalia County Sheriff's Office)

Romano is believed to be on foot at this time and residents are urged to used caution if you come into contact or see Romano or anybody resembling him.

Residents are asked to call 911 immediately.

