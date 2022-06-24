Officials searching for missing Clarksburg man

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials with the West Virginia State Police in Bridgeport are conducting an investigation into a missing person complaint of a Clarksburg man.

John Bryce Westerhausen, 58, was reported missing to the WVSP on Thursday.

He was last seen in Clarksburg on Tuesday, June 21 at approximately 7:30 p.m. driving a red 2016 Chevrolet Silverado quad cab pickup truck.

Authorities said he was possibly headed to the Grafton area.

Westerhausen is 5′7: tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds with blue eyes, gray hair and a long, gray colored beard. He also has a cross tattoo on his left bicep and a barbed wire tattoo on his right bicep.

Anyone with information regarding Westerhausen or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Bridgeport Detachment of the West Virginia State Police, Sgt. K. H. Totten III at 304-627-2300.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.