Popular restaurant owner charged with embezzling from non-profit

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An owner of a popular restaurant in Marion county is accused of stealing money from a local non-profit.

5′s John Blashke has been digging into this story today, it’s a report you’ll only see on 5 news.

Sara Reel is the owner of “Baby B’s BBQ” in Mannington which has been a staple of the community for years. Reel and her husband went on become part of the non-profit Mannington Main Street.

According to it’s President Lisa Dillon, after Reel became treasurer things weren’t adding up.

“If you looked at our books without looking at a bank statement they looked really good and it was just kind of startling,” said Dillon. “It was way off way off -- I would’ve never believed it if I didn’t see it on paper.”

Dillon says over $15,000 were missing and an investigation has been underway since October

According to West Virginia State Police Cpl. Timothy Morris, Reel turned herself in Wednesday morning after a warrant was issued. She’s now out on bail.

Baby B’s has been closed for several days now -- Reel instead is at her new restaurant on Pennsylvania Ave. in Fairmont.

5 news went to the restaurant and asked Reel for her side of the story. She declined to comment.

“So I think she’s just moving on -- there’s been no remorse at all; there’s not been a sorry, no ‘I was struggling’ nothing,” said Dillon.

Dillon says this has been hard on her and Mannington as a whole.

She says the damage has already been done and the community no longer trusts the local non-profit.

“It’s very heartbreaking -- people don’t trust in us thinking that we take from our town and that’s the last thing we want them to think of Mannington Main Street,” said Dillon. “I hope we earn our trust back and we are here for our town and our businesses.”

Reporting for you in Mannington John Blashke 5 news.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.