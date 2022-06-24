Robert James Cleghorn, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on August 14, 1959, a son of Carolyn (Long) Cleghorn Wilfong, who survives in Quiet Dell, and the late John E. “Jack” Cleghorn.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Donna J. (Pettibone) Cleghorn, whom he married April 25, 1994.

Also surviving are his daughter, Virginia Cleghorn, Bridgeport; two brothers, Jon Cleghorn of Bridgeport and Tim Cleghorn and his wife Cindy of Martinsburg; his sister, Stephanie Cleghorn, Morgantown; his grandsons, Gabriel Lockhart and Gadrian Lockhart; Roger Hetterman; Danielle Hetterman; Laiken Hetterman; Loralye Hetterman; Zoey Merancio; and Neveah Todd; and several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews who were very near and dear to his heart.

Rob was a graduate of Bridgeport High School. He was an equipment operator for Sunshine Reclamation. Prior to that he had worked for Hogan’s Roofing for over 20 years. He loved to hunt and fish and was an excellent carpenter. But most of all he was a proud father and grandfather, and Jenny’s teacher and best friend.

Condolences to the Cleghorn Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com

A private service will be held for the family.

Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

