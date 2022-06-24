WVU students to see increase in tuition rates after budget approved

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia University Board of Governors approved an estimated $1.2 billion budget for the coming fiscal year.

The approved budget includes a tuition increase averaging slightly more than 2.5% across the WVU system.

Students who are West Virginia residents will see a 2.62% increase or $120 per semester increase while tuition for out-of-state students will rise by 2.88% or $372 per semester.

Both increases include a $12 university fee increase, calculated in part to pay for the costs associated with the Rec Center located in the new Reynolds Hall.

Housing rates will rise by 3% except at WVU Tech in Beckley, and dining fees will increase by 4.5%.

“We remain extremely aware of our students and their families as they face the financial aspects of obtaining a college education, and so we are increasing scholarship opportunities to help students continue to pursue their purpose here at WVU,” said Paula Congelio, vice president for finance and chief financial officer. “At the same time, the University is also experiencing the effects of inflation as prices for goods, services and travel increase.”

The University anticipates a negative adjusted operating margin in the coming year despite slight increases in grants and contracts due to numerous factors including a decline in enrollment relating to COVID-19 and the fact that WVU will not receive federal or state moneys relating to COVID-19 in Fiscal Year 2023.

Congelio told the Board the FY 2023 budget includes $1.159 billion of revenues and $1.207 billion of operating and non-operating expenses.

Another contributor is the compensation program providing raises for employees.

“We really wanted to take care of our employees, especially in light of the current economic challenges we know so many are dealing with,” Vice President for Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop said. “The average increase was 4-5%, and we also raised the starting minimum hourly compensation for WVU employees to $13.”

The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for Sept. 9.

