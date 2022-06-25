Advertisement

6 victims of WV helicopter crash identified

The helicopter crashed onto state Route 17 along Blair Mountain. Bryant says the aircraft was on fire when crews arrived at the scene, and firefighters put the fire out.(WSAZ staff)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials have identified the six people killed in a helicopter crash in southern West Virginia.

The helicopter crashed onto state Route 17 along Blair Mountain in Logan County on June 22.

Officials the helicopter was a Vietnam-era Huey based out of the Logan airport and was used for tourism flights.

The office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston has positively identified the victims involved in the helicopter crash as:

John Nagle II age 53 of Austin, TX

Donald Sandhoff age 69 of Durham, NC

Kevin Warren age 51 of Franklin, TN

Carolyn O’Connor age 73 of Winter Garden, FL

Marvin Bledsoe age 64 of Chapmanville, WV

Jack Collins age 65 of Chapmanville, WV

