Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | June 25, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was another lovely summer day, with mostly sunny skies and relatively low humidity despite temperatures being above average. Some of us did brush into the low 90s today, others maxed out in the 80s. Tonight, skies will stay mostly clear, but we’re anticipating some scattered showers to be reaching our western counties by daybreak tomorrow. Yesterday, we weren’t looking to see that precipitation until the afternoon, but things are moving a bit faster than we once thought; in turn, they will be ending sooner. These showers will be pushing in ahead of a cold front to our west, which will be crossing West Virginia later Sunday evening. So throughout the day we’ll see scattered showers, and by the afternoon, some of those will develop into thunderstorms. A few of the thunderstorm cells could be severe, producing damaging winds. Our main concern will be heavy downpours that could lead to flooding if they last long enough in a flood-prone area. Storm potential will continue through the night, albeit diminishing, and by Monday around daybreak, most of the activity will be gone. We’ll be left with some lingering clouds, but they’ll move out by the afternoon, and from there through the end of the workweek mostly sunny conditions can be expected. Temperatures will fall to the 70s for Monday, but they’ll gradually increase to the 90s by the end of the week. Our next chance of storms will come next weekend.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low: 67

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 85

Monday: Decreasing clouds. High: 78

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 81

