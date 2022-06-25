Members of the Morgantown community gather for “Ban off our Bodies,” candlelight vigil

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Residents filled Monongalia County Courthouse Square for a “Ban off our Bodies” candlelight vigil.

Following the overturn of Roe v. Wade, members of the community put together this event to bring people together to discuss what would happen to abortions not only in West Virginia, but across the country.

Presbyterian minister Emily Harden, a woman who has had an abortion, was out at the event, because it was something she was passionate about.

“I’m someone who has had an abortion and, in the past, did not have the support that I needed. Even though I am from a denomination where we are pretty vocally pro-choice,” she said.

Harden added she knew several Christians that believed in safe abortions and reproductive rights.

“People of all faiths have abortions, need abortions and seek them out and should be able to do this without judgement,” she said.

Ash Orr, another former abortion patient, stressed the need for access to safe abortions.

“That abortion saved my life, and I was very privileged to be able to travel to have an abortion out of state. I’m here because there are some people in my community, the queer community, that are going to be impacted,” Orr explained.

In addition to those at the event to share stories there were members of the Planned Parenthood South Atlantic to share information about where West Virginians could still go to get an abortion. They also provided a list of places people could donate money to assist those who would need to travel for a safe abortion.

