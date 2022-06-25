Advertisement

NASCAR great Ernie Irvan visits track in Anmoore

Gifted go-kart replica of former racecar
Ernie Irvan
Ernie Irvan(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Friday night means race night in Anmoore, and this Friday night brough NASCAR great Ernie Irvan to town.

Irvan was presented with a go-kart replica of his former racecar, a yellow Kodak-branded wrap. Irvan raced professionally from 1987-1999, winning the Dayota 500 in 1991.

The gift brought back great memories for the retired driver.

“Well, the very first race I ever ran in the Kodak car was at Bristol, the first one I ever won was at Bristol, Tennessee. I think that this might be the reminder of that for tonight,” Swervin’ Irvan said. “It’s really good to be able to come out and visit with a lot of people and hopefully be able to get some attention to the racetrack. It raises money for different people to go racing.”

Irvan isn’t a racing regular nowadays, but he got out on the track for a few laps during the national anthem and for the champions laps.

“It’s really nice,” Irvan said of the go-kart. “Probably will be way faster than I am.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleotis Cortez-PauI Epps Jr.
Arrest made in Morgantown murder, another suspect on the run
Upshur County Chief Deputy Mike Coffman
‘I could feel it bleeding into my shoe’: Deputy recovering after being shot on I-79
Restaurant owner charged with embezzling from non-profit
Popular restaurant owner charged with embezzling from non-profit
Arlo Whiteoak Romano
Officials confirm sighting of Morgantown murder suspect
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market

Latest News

West Virginia Black Bears
Black Bears win six straight with Thursday victory over Frederick
Fairmont Senior football
“It just takes heart”: Fairmont Senior searching for the three-peat
WVU 7v7 Shootout and Big Man Camp
Local football programs sharpen skills at WVU 7v7 Shootout and Big Man Camp
Doug Goodwin
Doug Goodwin era begins for Morgantown girls’ basketball