NASCAR great Ernie Irvan visits track in Anmoore

ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Friday night means race night in Anmoore, and this Friday night brough NASCAR great Ernie Irvan to town.

Irvan was presented with a go-kart replica of his former racecar, a yellow Kodak-branded wrap. Irvan raced professionally from 1987-1999, winning the Dayota 500 in 1991.

The gift brought back great memories for the retired driver.

“Well, the very first race I ever ran in the Kodak car was at Bristol, the first one I ever won was at Bristol, Tennessee. I think that this might be the reminder of that for tonight,” Swervin’ Irvan said. “It’s really good to be able to come out and visit with a lot of people and hopefully be able to get some attention to the racetrack. It raises money for different people to go racing.”

Irvan isn’t a racing regular nowadays, but he got out on the track for a few laps during the national anthem and for the champions laps.

“It’s really nice,” Irvan said of the go-kart. “Probably will be way faster than I am.”

