Advertisement

Robot server: Restaurant turning to futuristic option amid worker shortage

A Colorado restaurant is using a robot to help solve its labor shortage problem. (Source: KMGH)
By Micah Smith
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KMGH) - A Colorado restaurant is using a robot server to deal with a labor shortage problem.

The owners say the technology isn’t meant to replace people but to give them an assist when things get busy.

Refik Turkanovich, an operating partner at Tom’s Watch Bar, says the robot may not look like much, but it can do quite a bit.

“It’s capable of going from one station to the next, delivering dishes and food if necessary,” Turkanovich said.

Turkanovic says, like many restaurants throughout the city, they’re having a tough time finding workers.

“We did this just to help alleviate some of the labor pressure,” Turkanovich said.

Employees are also working on a name for their extra helper.

Copyright 2022 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant owner charged with embezzling from non-profit
Popular restaurant owner charged with embezzling from non-profit
Arlo Whiteoak Romano
Officials confirm sighting of Morgantown murder suspect
Summit Park Ave. structure fire in Clarksburg
Emergency crews respond to Clarksburg structure fire
John Bryce Westerhausen, 58, was reported missing to the WVSP on Thursday.
Officials searching for missing Clarksburg man
In Charleston, Women’s Health Center of West Virginia is still open but no longer performing...
West Virginia’s only abortion clinic stops performing abortions

Latest News

A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Russia fires missiles across Ukraine, cements gains in east
President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Biden’s mission in Europe: Shore up alliance against Russia
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Abortion foes, supporters map next moves after Roe reversal
A Colorado restaurant is using a robot to help solve its labor shortage problem.
Colorado restaurant using a robot