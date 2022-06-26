Ellis Restaurant set to close

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular restaurant will be closing in Shinnston.

After more than 60 years Ellis Restaurant in Shinnston came to a close Sunday. The restaurant first opened in 1947 and became a diner in 1960.

Over those years Ellis Restaurant has seen many customers and made many memories.

When owner Anthony Ellis and his daughter Antoinette decided to close the restaurant they wanted it to be a celebration.

“People have come to us in that period of time and expressed their joy’s and not joy’s. Express their love for the food and so on and so forth,” said Ellis.

The reason they are closing is because of staff shortage. Ellis says there were just a couple of cooks and they were doing it all themselves.

A few more cooks and the Ellis Restaurant could have stayed open.

“We had fun even though we had to work. We had a lot of good times. It’s been successful also because of the staff. Even our staff in the past they all put in a lot of hard work. We have the a team here today and we are grateful for them,” said Antionette

What made the Ellis Restaurant it is what it is today our the customers Ellis says.

“I liked to go around, sit down and chat with my customers. That was the Ellis tradition. That is something I think they enjoyed and we will remember doing that. I couldn’t go in the dinning room, sitting down, talking to you for a little bit and they liked that,” said Ellis.

What’s next for Ellis? He says he plans to do some traveling. He would also like to thank everyone for the support throughout the years.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.