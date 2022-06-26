Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | June 26, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today has seen on-again, off-again showers, and storms have ramped up as we’ve approached the evening. Another line of thunderstorms, this time along the cold front as opposed to ahead of it, will move through later tonight, likely around midnight. This line will gradually lose intensity as it crosses NCWV, but heavy rain will still be a factor. We may see instances of flash flooding with this line of storms. There could also be very isolated gusty winds capable of causing damage. Rain may linger into Monday morning in the east, but by noon, all of us will be free of precipitation, and clouds will clear for afternoon sun. Temperatures will likely be at or below 80 degrees around the area due to cooler air behind the cold front. But as we progress throughout the week, we’ll stay under an area of high pressure, leading to mostly sunny skies and steadily rising temperatures throughout the remainder of the workweek. By Friday, many of us in the lowlands will be back to temperatures in the 90s. Next weekend, a stalling cold front to our northwest will be feeding scattered storm potential for both Saturday and Sunday.

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms. Low: 61

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. High: 80

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 81

Wednesday: Sunny and seasonable. High: 86

