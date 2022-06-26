No injuries could slow down North Marion’s Tyler Murray

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion’s Tyler Curry never wanted to be counted out for an injury to the point of playing his final two junior year football games with a cast on his arm. Now back for his senior season, he’s ready to suit up with the Huskies once again.

Like many, Curry’s love for football started early, fueled by guy he looks up to, “I always liked watching NFL games and I liked watching the Steelers, I wanted to be troy Polamalu, I’m obviously not Troy Polamalu, but I wore number 43 and then started playing and I really liked it.”

The senior has an ability to be calm on the field, with a signature flare, and a guy his teammates can always go to, “I felt like I can just look like I’m not gonna do anything and then go do something just out of now here I guess, they can always talk to me from any side of the field like what they need to do or what formation were in or what were doing I feel like i can always just be looked at and they can get something from me or what they need.”

Throughout his years on the field, his motivation to better has been simple, “I hate failure, I don’t want to fail, its always chasing me so I never want to fail so I just keep going.”

It was that type of determination that lead Curry through two surgery requiring injuries so far in his high school career, “I felt like we had already had such a good season and my freshman year I tore my shoulder my labrum, and I didn’t play the playoff game, so I knew I wasn’t gonna not play the rest of the season out and I didn’t wanna let my team down so I had to keep going or else I’d felt terrible.”

Breaking his wrist in the second to last game of the regular season, Curry had different plans than being sidelined by another injury, “I just think of really what people will think of me, cause you know you always have the public view of you even though it might be completely different in private, and I just didn’t want anyone thinking oh he’s injury prone, he’s hurt again there he goes off the field, and I always wanted to stay on the field and show them that I could, I could keep playing even though I was hurting.”

Playing the final two games with a cast on his arm, Curry played in the playoff game he didn’t get in is freshman year, now, Curry is back post wrist surgery with a stronger arm and heightened mentality, “I feel like it gave me a higher level of confidence cause last year I was really trying to get into it and do my best and I feel like this year I can do that and do better and I feel more comfortable and confident on the field.”

It even made him more versatile, “Our formation I just had to play my weak side a little more slowly, I couldn’t just go all the way in there cause I don’t have the hands to fight off a block or anything so I really had to patient on defense.”

Because there were no other options, Curry was going to play until North Marion turned the lights off, “Football, no I knew I was gonna play, yeah.”

While he’s back in the Husky uniform one more year, Curry has his sights set beyond the North Marion field, already having attended football camps at Pitt, Kent State and WVU, working towards that next step in his athletic career, but before he gets there, he hopes to leave his mark on the Huskies program, “How I lead myself, I want to be able to be approachable and everyone will think of me as a good person and a great leader.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.