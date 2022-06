BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies responded to an overnight shooting in Clarksburg.

According to the Harrison County call log a call came in at 11:30 p.m. of a shooting on Denham Street.

Clarksburg Police and State police were on scene as well as Harrison County EMS.

Details are limited at this time.

