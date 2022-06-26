BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rita Ellen Davis Ringer Turner, 79, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Friday, June 24, 2022, while under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Nursing Facility in Jane Lew.She was born in Weston on February 15, 1943, a daughter of the late Ancil Alfred Davis and Zina Virginia Burkhammer Davis. In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 21 years, George “Bud” William Turner; three sisters: Carolyn Marshall, Mary Lee Rose, and Charlotte Cool; and four brothers: Charles, Bernard, Kenneth, and Ronnie Davis.Forever cherishing their memories of Rita’s kind and caring nature are one son, John Ringer and wife, Deborah, of Forest Hill, MD; one step-son, Randall Turner and wife, Cheryl, of Fairmont; six grandchildren: Breanna Morgan Ringer, Casey Elizabeth Turner, Drew Stephenson Turner, Cassidi Berry, Beau Robinson, and Makenzi Robinson-Koon; three great-grandchildren: Claire Baxa, Braelyn Berry, and Ty Koon; three siblings: Jennings Davis of Jane Lew, Robert Davis and wife, Vickie, of Walstonburg, NC, and Martha Queen and husband, Mike, of Weston; and several nieces and nephews.Rita graduated from Weston High School in 1961 and was a member of Murphy’s Creek Baptist Church. She was employed at the Alkan Label Factory in Weston before becoming a Nurse’s Aide at Weston State Hospital where she spent over 20 years. Due to her nurturing personality, Rita was created perfectly for her profession because she was always caring for anyone and everyone. Even during her stay at the nursing home, Rita was still busy “working and caring” for her fellow residents. In her spare time, Rita enjoyed making arts and crafts and wood working. Above all else, Rita cherished every moment spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She had a heart of gold and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Evans officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Rita Ellen Davis Ringer Turner. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.