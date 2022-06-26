Advertisement

Unidentified threat forces The Greenbrier to evacuate

The Greenbrier
The Greenbrier(WVVA News)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Director of Public Relations for The Greenbrier, Cam Huffman says The Greenbrier received a threat Saturday afternoon and to be cautious The Greenbrier officials have evacuated the building.

Police are on scene and everyone is being kept away from the building while police and canines inspect the building. Huffman says as soon as the building is deemed safe it will be reopened.

Stay with WVVA as we learn more.

