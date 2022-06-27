Anna Jane Ashmore, 84, of Wallace, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Wallace, March 3, 1938, a daughter of the late Frank E. and Opal E. White Wolfe. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard L. Ashmore on August 18, 2014. Surviving are her children: Thomas E. Ashmore, Manassas, VA, Betty J. Ashmore, at home in Wallace, and Rebecca A. Miles and her husband Mark, West Union; her grandchildren: Kristin Ashmore and her companion Jeremy, Manassas, VA, Matthew Ashmore and his wife Emily, Bealeton, VA, Sarah Miles, West Union, and Devin Miles and his companion Jaqui, Baltimore, MD; her great-grandchildren; J.T., Destiny, Kaitlyn, ShyAnne, Abby, and Richard; one brother, James L. Wolfe and his wife Dawn; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her special friends who were like family: Larry Bennett, Rebecca Gump Jones, and Ruth Sendling. Anna was also preceded in death by one son, Richard L. Ashmore, Jr.; and her siblings: Charles “Jack” Wolfe, Doris Compton, and Raymond Wolfe. Anna was employed as a “Lunch Lady” for the Wallace Grade School, Wilsonburg Grade School, Lumberport Middle School, and Lincoln High School until her retirement in 2000. She was a member of the American Legion Auxillary, Unit 31, Shinnston, the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge No. 929, Shinnston, and the Wallace First Baptist Church. She also enjoyed playing bingo. The family will receive friends at the Perine Funeral Home, 1348 S. Pike St., Shinnston, from 4-8pm, Tuesday. A graveside service will be held at the Shinnston Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, June 29, at 11am. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.perinefunerals.com. The Perine Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ashmore family.

