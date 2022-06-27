Ballot misprint results in board of education revote

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s going to be an important revote in Doddridge County.

It’s to address a mistake made on their May Primary early voting ballots.

More than 250 Doddridge County residents voted on an incorrect ballot.

Early voting ballots said to choose one candidate for each board of education district, but on Election Day a revised ballot told voters to choose two candidates for a district.

In a race contested by just over 90 votes, the Doddridge County commission decided it was only fair to have a revote...

“In America today with the way people are talking about our elections that’s the only choice that I think we have is to have a re-election in November for everybody,” said County Commissioner Clinton Means.

Bonnie Davis lost her primary run against the three incumbents.

Davis says her challenge to the election shows the commission is acting in good faith.

“I was really elated -- it made me feel good that they acknowledged my feelings and my thoughts and cared about the feelings and the rights of the citizens of Doddridge County,” said Davis.

Davis added she believes the clerical error is what may have cost her the election.

Board of Education President Denver Burnside says the 3 seats voted on in May will be up again in November.

“Ya know everybody makes mistakes -- I hate that we have to campaign until November and do it all over again,” said Burnside. “I’d rather this not have happened, but it did so we’re just going to have to deal with it.”

In the meantime, Burnside says he’s uncertain how the counties board of education will be able to reorganize with the rest of the state for the July 1st deadline.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.