Fairmont State holds Nursing Academy for high school students

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - High School Students around the area got to experience what it’s like to be a nurse.

The Fairmont State Nursing Academy helps high school students interested in healthcare pursue their career goals.

The program shows the students what it would be like to be a nurse or in nursing school. The academy, which kicked off Monday is 3 days long.

Eleven students got to learn the basics like CPR, First Aid, and ‘Stop the Bleed.’

“It’s really to give them an idea of what is nursing. What the health profession of nursing is like. What opportunities are out there. Professor Reed has done an excellent job of organizing everything. We will also have them over at the hospital, so they get a tour of what that is like,” said Dean of College of Nursing, Laura Clayton.

West Virginia is facing a critical nursing shortage with more than 1700 not renewing their licenses last year alone.

The state is rolling out a program that will expand nursing programs and increase scholarship opportunities at 3 colleges.

While FSU isn’t one of them, Clayton says this academy could help with that.

“Really getting a good feel for what is nursing and helping them decide nursing is what I want because as we know there is a nursing shortage. This is one of the ways West Virginia is trying to address that shortage, but increasing attention to nursing among high school students. It was a competitive process to get in with specific GPA requirements, recommendations from school counselors, and things like that,” said Clayton.

The academy is also a great way to get a head start on their nursing career if they didn’t know whether they wanted to go into nursing or not this gives them a feel of what it would be like.

“Some of them are here and they think they want to be a nurse, so hopefully this finalizes their thoughts and that way they can start taking the classes they need in high school to support their nursing career,” said Nursing Professor, Tina Reed.

