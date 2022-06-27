Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | June 27, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a nice weekend, a cold front brought rain showers into our area this morning. By the afternoon, the front will be east, allowing a high-pressure system out west to clear out skies. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-70s, below-average for this time of year but still feeling nice. Overall, it’s a good day to go outside. Overnight, skies will still be mostly clear, with upper-level clouds pushing in from the west. Winds will be light, and temperatures drop into the upper-40s. Overall, expect a cool, calm night. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly clear, with upper-level clouds from a system south of us. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s to low-80s, slightly below-average for this time of year. Overall, a seasonable, nice day to go outside. Through the rest of the week, temperatures will climb back into the 80s, reaching the upper-80s to low-90s by Friday, as an upper-level ridge moves in and allows warmer air to flow in. So we’re back to seasonably warm conditions towards the end of the week. Skies also remain clear and sunny until Friday evening, when clouds push in from the west. A cold front then sets up Friday evening into the weekend, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. So expect some rain at times as we transition into July. In short, once the rain leaves this morning, the last few days of June will be nice and sunny, with hotter temperatures coming back later this week.

Today: Any leftover rain is done by 9 AM at the latest. By the early-afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-70s, below-average for this time of year. Overall, once the rain leaves, today will be nice and sunny. High: 80.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, with only a few clouds in our area. Winds will come from the north-northeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will drop into the low-50s, cooler-than-average for this time of year. Overall, expect a mild, calm night. Low: 52.

Tuesday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with clouds lifting in from the south and west. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-70s. Overall, it’s a nice day to head out. High: 80.

Wednesday: Skies will be clear and sunny, and winds will be light. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s, within range for this time of year. Overall, we’re back to seasonable, sunny conditions for the afternoon. High: 85.

