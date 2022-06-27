Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 27th, 2022

Lots of sun in store this week!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday everyone!! Not the most pleasant weekend we had, with all the heat and humidity, but today we’re are on the other side of the cold front, and that means milder and drier air. For the first half of this week, our temperatures will stay just below average, then we are on the rise. Starting on Wednesday our winds start switching around from the south allowing for warmer and moister air to come into our area. By Thursday and Friday, many of us will be back into the low 90s. The next chance of showers and thunderstorms will likely start on Saturday through the rest of the holiday weekend. I don’t think it will mean a washout, but it’s something to consider when planning your long weekend events.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Clear: High: 52

Tuesday: Sunny: High 81

Wednesday: Sunny: High 85

Thursday: Sunny: High 91

