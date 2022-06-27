Advertisement

Lane of I-79 in Harrison County closes for repair

I-79 signs located on and leading to the roadway
I-79 signs located on and leading to the roadway(Connect Bridgeport)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a northbound lane of I-79 in Harrison County is closed this week for bridge repairs.

The lane closure is between mile markers 111 and 112 crossing Mt. Clare-Lost Creek Road, Harrison County Route 25 and Browns Creek.

The closure will continue through Friday, July 1.

Officials say crews will begin with the left lane and move to the right lane once the left is completed.

Motorists are advised to allow additional time for their commute as delays are likely.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

