Man dies following head-on crash in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lewis County man died in a head-on crash Saturday afternoon in Upshur County.

Officers responded to the accident on Rt. 20 South near Hinkleville around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to a release from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation revealed Brennen Phillips, of Crawford, was traveling south in a Chevy Cobalt when he crossed the center line into the northbound lane and struck a flatbed truck head-on, the release says.

Officials said Phillips had to be extracted from his vehicle by fire rescue personnel and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the flatbed truck received minor injuries in the crash.

Buckhannon, Adrian and Rock Cave Fire Departments responded to the crash with Upshur County EMS.

The investigation remains ongoing.

