Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Mary Catherine Wilson, 93, of Fairmont, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on December 12, 1928, a daughter of the late Lire N. Coniglio and Daisy Mae Phillips Coniglio. Mary enjoyed her play days with her sister, Virginia, Mary Lou, and JoAnn. Mary is survived by her children, Deborah K. Wilson of Monumental, and Robert L. Wilson and Judy of Rivesville; her granddaughters, Maribeth Rote and Crystal L. Wilson; her great grandson, Jayden Wilson; sister, Nellie Virginia Prickett; former husband, Ray K. Wilson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her grandson, Jonathan Wilson; and her brothers, Louis, Guy, and Lire Coniglio. The family would like to give special thanks to Sharon Sage, Fresenius Kidney Care of Fairmont, the Critical Care Unit at UHC, and the Fairmont Marion Transit Authority. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. with Father Jojan Joseph officiating. Interment will follow at the Monumental Methodist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

