Randolph County Grand Jury returns over 50 indictments, includes 1 murder charge

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The Randolph County Grand Jury returned more than 50 indictments in June, including one indictment of a murder charge.

Heath Michael Coberly, 49, was one of the 53 indictments returned by June’s Grand Jury in Randolph County.

Coberly was indicted on one count of murder and one count of assault during the commission of and attempt to commit a felony.

Coberly is accused of shooting Timothy Slayton in November 2021 in Elkins.

Heath Coberly (WV Corrections)

The following are other notable indictments returned by the Grand Jury:

Britany Cottle, 30, of Valley Bend Three counts of child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury or death One count of driving under the influence with minors in the vehicle

Jessica Knox, 45 One count of child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury or death

Brooke Lynne Phares, 30 Two counts of child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury or death



An indictment is merely an accusation. All defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

