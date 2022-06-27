Advertisement

Randolph County Grand Jury returns over 50 indictments, includes 1 murder charge

Wambles turned himself in to U.S. Marshals Wednesday in Montgomery.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The Randolph County Grand Jury returned more than 50 indictments in June, including one indictment of a murder charge.

Heath Michael Coberly, 49, was one of the 53 indictments returned by June’s Grand Jury in Randolph County.

Coberly was indicted on one count of murder and one count of assault during the commission of and attempt to commit a felony.

Coberly is accused of shooting Timothy Slayton in November 2021 in Elkins.

Heath Coberly
Heath Coberly(WV Corrections)

The following are other notable indictments returned by the Grand Jury:

  • Britany Cottle, 30, of Valley Bend
    • Three counts of child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury or death
    • One count of driving under the influence with minors in the vehicle
  • Jessica Knox, 45
    • One count of child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury or death
  • Brooke Lynne Phares, 30
    • Two counts of child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury or death

An indictment is merely an accusation. All defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

