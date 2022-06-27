RB Lyn-J Dixon re-enters portal after seven months with WVU program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After seven months with the Mountaineer football program, transfer running back Lyn-J Dixon has re-entered the transfer portal.

Dixon joined the team in December 2021 after committing to the program the month before. Dixon spent four seasons with the Clemson Tigers, amassing 1,420 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns across 41 games.

Tony Mathis Jr. is all but guaranteed to be the starter for the 2022 season, taking over for the loss of Leddie Brown. Sophomore Justin Johnson and redshirt freshman Jaylen Anderson fill out the rest of the room.

