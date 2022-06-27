Advertisement

RB Lyn-J Dixon re-enters portal after seven months with WVU program

Transferred from Clemson in December 2021
Lyn-J Dixon
Lyn-J Dixon(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After seven months with the Mountaineer football program, transfer running back Lyn-J Dixon has re-entered the transfer portal.

Dixon joined the team in December 2021 after committing to the program the month before. Dixon spent four seasons with the Clemson Tigers, amassing 1,420 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns across 41 games.

Tony Mathis Jr. is all but guaranteed to be the starter for the 2022 season, taking over for the loss of Leddie Brown. Sophomore Justin Johnson and redshirt freshman Jaylen Anderson fill out the rest of the room.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight shooting in Clarksburg
CPD on Clarksburg shooting: ‘It appears juveniles may have been involved’
The Greenbrier
Unidentified threat forces The Greenbrier to evacuate
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Restaurant owner charged with embezzling from non-profit
Popular restaurant owner charged with embezzling from non-profit
Arlo Whiteoak Romano
Officials confirm sighting of Morgantown murder suspect

Latest News

University's Noah Braham
WVU adds six new commitments to 2022, 2023 classes
No injury was going to sideline North Marion's Tyler Murray
No injuries could slow down North Marion’s Tyler Murray
Ernie Irvan
NASCAR great Ernie Irvan visits track in Anmoore
West Virginia Black Bears
Black Bears win six straight with Thursday victory over Frederick