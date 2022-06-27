Advertisement

Sen. Manchin: VAMCs safe for now

Manchin said he and others fought for veterans’ medical rights and access and says it’s what’s...
Manchin said he and others fought for veterans' medical rights and access and says it's what's best for America.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) says West Virginia’s Veterans Affairs Medical Centers are safe from having dramatically having to reduce their services.

The senator announced Monday afternoon that the three VA Medical Centers in West Virginia – the Beckley VA Medical Center, the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, and the Hershel “Woody” Williams VAMC in Huntington – would not see a reduction in services or discontinue in-patient and emergency room care.

Back in March, the United States Department of Veterans Affairs released its Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Report, whose recommendations would significantly reduce services at West Virginia’s VAMCs.



According to Manchin, West Virginia is one of the most patriotic states in America as it has more veterans per capita than any other state.

He said he’s happy to announce he’s been able to secure a bipartisan agreement that will keep the VAMCs in operation.

He says the AIR act had 9 appointees, but that he and others will kill the AIR act by not appointing any committee members.

He says the state’s VAMCs are safe until they can get the AIR Act off the books.

