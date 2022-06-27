Advertisement

Sheetz ‘lowers pain at the pump’ with lower prices on gas

(Source: Sheetz Facebook)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sheetz announced on Monday it will “help reduce pain at the pump” on select types of gas through the July 4th holiday travel season.

The price of Unleaded 88 will be reduced to $3.99 per gallon, and the price of E-85 fuel will be reduced to $3.49 per gallon.

Unleaded 88 is approved by the EPA for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs and Flex Fuel Vehicles.

E85 contains more ethanol, 51%-83%, and is not compatible with all vehicles.

E85 is designed specifically for “flexible fuel vehicles” or FFVs. FFVs can use regular gasoline E10, E15, or E85. When available, E85 is clearly designated as a different fuel type and should not be used in standard vehicles. Check your owner’s manual to see if your car is able to run with E85.

Only select Sheetz locations have Unleaded 88 or E85 fuel available. Click here to find a location near you.

